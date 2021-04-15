Vietjet CEO receives the French Legion of Honour

Nguyễn Thị Phương Thảo – chairwoman of Sovico Group cum President and CEO of Vietjet (left) and French Republic Ambassador to Việt Nam Nicolas Warnery at the ceremony. — Photo courtesy of Vietjet

HÀ NỘI — Nguyễn Thị Phương Thảo, chairwoman of Sovico Group and President and CEO of Vietjet, was awarded the Legion of Honour from the Government of the French Republic during a ceremony in Hà Nội on Wednesday.

The Legion of Honour, established by Napoleon Bonaparte, is the most prestigious, long-standing and highest order of merit awarded by the French government to individuals and organisations with special contributions.

Thảo is the first Vietnamese businesswoman to receive this noble honour, which recognised her great contributions to promoting economic, cultural, development cooperation, making strong highlights in the strategic partnership, economic cooperation between Việt Nam and Europe, including the French Republic.

At the ceremony, French Republic Ambassador to Việt Nam Nicolas Warnery praised the contributions of Thảo’s vision, wisdom and compassion, business philosophy for the development of the community and future generations.

He also extended his gratitude to the businesses led by Thảo for always accompanying and cooperating with French businesses and the French people, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Thảo thanked everyone who has been supporting and co-operating closely with her personally as well as businesses, achieving great business results.

Nguyễn Thị Phương Thảo delivers her speech at the ceremony. — Photo courtesy of Vietjet

The Legion of Honour is the most recent award that female billionaire Thảo has received. She is one of the few Vietnamese businesswomen who have received many domestic and international awards such as Asia’s Most Influential People for her philanthropy awarded by Tatler magazine, top 100 most powerful women in the world, most powerful female leaders in Asia, the Best Businesswoman Award in ASEAN and Asia-Pacific CEO of The Year 2019 voted by the world business community. — VNS