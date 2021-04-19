Việt Nam’s first high-potency drugs zone opens in Bình Dương

Davipharm' s high-potency drugs zone in Bình Dương Province. This is Việt Nam's first HP drugs zone for the production of cytotoxic/cytostatic oral solids. — Photo courtesy of the company

HCM CITY — Davipharm, a member of Adamed Group and manufacturer of generic drugs, has set up a high-potency drugs zone for the production of cytotoxic/cytostatic oral solids in Bình Dương, the first of its kind in Việt Nam.

These are oncological drugs in hard-shell capsules, tablets and coated tablets.

According to new regulations from the Ministry of Health and guidelines from the World Health Organization, European Medicines Agency and the Pharmaceutical Inspection Co-operation Scheme, the production of certain products containing hazardous ingredients must be done at separate facilities that meet certain criteria.

Speaking at a ceremony held to announce the news in HCM City on April 16, Michal Wieczorek, Davipharm's CEO, said the HP drug zone will provide high-quality oncological drugs to Vietnamese patients.

"Currently eight out of 10 people in Việt Nam die from non-communicable diseases (NCDs), including cancers. This is also why Davipharm decided to be the first domestic drug manufacturer to become a partner of the Ministry of Health in the prevention, early detection and treatment of NCDs in Việt Nam."

Davipharm's portfolio includes 28 high-potency drugs, including for the treatment of leukaemia, breast, pancreatic, colorectal, stomach, cervix, prostate, and lung cancers, and glioblastoma.

The company has an annual capacity of 500 million units of HP drugs and 1.8 billion units of other drugs.

In 2017 Adamed Pharma, a Polish pharmaceutical and biotechnology company acquired controlling stakes in Davipharm, one of the fastest-growing drug companies in Việt Nam.

Việt Nam's first HP Zone for the production of oncological drugs in solid form is an important milestone in terms of investing in high quality. — VNS