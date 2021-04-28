Việt Nam’s economic growth likely to expand 6.7 pct in 2021: ADB

HÀ NỘI – Việt Nam's economic growth is expected to rebound to 6.7 per cent this year despite the recent resurgence of the COVID-19 pandemic in nearby countries, and rise to 7 per cent in 2022, according to the Asian Development Bank (ADB).
In its Asian Development Outlook (ADO) 2021 released on Wednesday, the ADB said Việt Nam's economic growth will be boosted by export-oriented manufacturing, increased investment, and expanding trade.
The growth momentum is expected to continue, thanks to ongoing reforms to improve the business environment and Việt Nam's participation in multiple free trade agreements (FTAs) involving almost all advanced economies.
Rising international oil prices and increased domestic consumption is expected to push inflation up to 3.8 per cent this year and 4 per cent in 2022, the report said, adding that faster-than-expected recovery in China and the US would significantly expand Việt Nam's trade and growth prospects.
The report said the country can maintain inclusive growth by softening the pandemic's impact on poverty and incomes.
The ADB also raised its 2021 economic growth projection for developing countries in Asia amid ongoing COVID-19 vaccine campaigns and the sharply increasing export demand in the world market.
The developing region in Asia, comprising 45 countries in Asia Pacific, is forecast to grow 7.3 per cent by 2021, and 5.3 per cent in 2022.
Meanwhile, the growth rate forecasted for the Southeast Asian region is 4.4 per cent, down from the earlier projection of 5.5 percent due to the instability in Myanmar. The Philippines, the slowest economy in Southeast Asia last year with a 9.6-per cent contraction, is forecast to grow 4.1 per cent this year. VNS
