Việt Nam to increase share of renewable energy to 30% by 2045: President

The second day of the virtual Leaders Summit on Climate. — VNA/VNS Photo Thống Nhất

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam will greatly reduce coal-based power generation and rapidly increase the share of renewables in the total primary energy supply to 20 per cent by 2030 and 30 per cent by 2045, said Vietnamese President Nguyễn Xuân Phúc on Friday night (Vietnamese time) while attending a session within the framework of the virtual Leaders Summit on Climate.

President of Nigeria Muhammadu Buhari, President of Poland Andrzej Duda and Spanish President Pedro Sánchez were among speakers of the session.

The session, which was chaired by US President Joe Biden, highlighted the broad economic benefits of climate action, with a strong focus on job creation.

It covered the economic benefits of green recovery and long-term decarbonisation and the importance of ensuring that all communities and workers benefit from the clean-energy transition.

Opening his remarks at the session, President Phúc welcomed the United States' return to the Paris Agreement, saying he believed the renewed leadership and strong commitment that President Biden espoused during the summit's opening session, combined with shared efforts, will lead the countries on the path towards achieving the goals of the Paris Agreement.

Phúc said climate change was undoubtedly a major existential crisis to many countries and to our planet. In Việt Nam, last year alone, extreme weather has taken hundreds of lives and reversed decades of progress in poverty reduction. The Mekong Delta, Việt Nam's rice bowl and the home to 20 million Vietnamese, is suffering immensely from sea level rise, especially towards the end of this century.

Transitioning to a green, net-zero emission economy is an inevitable trend and imperative to limiting global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius. This is a challenge, but will certainly bring huge opportunities and benefits in creating jobs, ensuring energy security, and enhancing economic competitiveness and sustainability, he said.

"Việt Nam is determined to follow this path. At the same time, we need a suitable roadmap for developing countries where much hardship remains."

He highlighted three main points in his speech, including just and inclusive transition which "must ensure equal access to opportunities and benefits, place the people at the centre, and leave no one behind. It must especially be supported by the people, businesses and scientists.”

Developed countries must continue to take the lead in emission reduction commitments, at the same time, give greater concrete support to developing countries, including Việt Nam, in finance, new technology development, high-quality and efficient infrastructure and job creation, he said.

"We welcome and look forward to receiving the assistance from the US International Climate Finance Plan and other international financial arrangements, including from international companies and corporations."

The pursuit of climate goals should be compatible with each country's conditions, including the need to alter lifestyles, modes of production and work. This endeavour must be integrated into national development strategies and plans, he said.

Each country must itself make efforts and make good use of international aid and resources. There need also be national mechanisms for oversight and evaluation of implementation to improve their ability to recover, he said.

"Việt Nam makes every effort to contribute to global action. We had been quick to submit its Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs) and mainstreamed them into domestic laws for enforcement.

"By 2030, we pledge to reduce emissions by 9 per cent with our domestic resources and by 27 per cent with bilateral and multilateral support."

"Việt Nam will reduce the intensity of greenhouse gas emissions per GDP by nearly 15 per cent by 2030 and methane emissions from agricultural production by 10 per cent. Earlier this month, Việt Nam launched a programme to plant a billion trees by 2025. This project alone is expected to absorb 2 to 3 per cent of Việt Nam's total emissions by 2030," Phúc said. — VNS