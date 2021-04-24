Việt Nam shared international community’s concerns about Myanmar situation: Foreign minister

Vietnamese foreign minister Bùi Thanh Sơn (right) had talks with Special Envoy of the United Nations Secretary General on Myanmar Christine Schraner Burgener on Saturday. — Photo from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs

JAKARTA — Vietnamese foreign minister Bùi Thanh Sơn meet with Special Envoy for the United Nations Secretary General on Myanmar Christine Schraner Burgener in Indonesia on Saturday on the sidelines of the ASEAN leaders' summit.

They shared updates on the situation in Myanmar and Burgerner expressed her concerns at the losses of human lives in the country and her hope that ASEAN will take positive steps to help settle the situation, bringing stability and peace to Myanmar.

Foreign minister Sơn noted the efforts made by the UN and Burgener in the matter and affirmed that Việt Nam shared deep concerns along with the international community and the UN over the unrest in Myanmar. Việt Nam always closely follows developments in the country and plays an active part, together with ASEAN, in the search for the most suitable solutions, he said.

The minister also stressed the importance of restraint, the halt of violence, humanitarian support, use of dialogue and bringing into play the central role of ASEAN in the whole process.

As the only ASEAN country working as a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council, Việt Nam has been expanding efforts so the UN can have balanced and comprehensive discussions on Myanmar, Sơn said. He also expressed his hope that the international community, the UN and Burgener will support and assist the efforts of ASEAN and Việt Nam in this matter. — VNS