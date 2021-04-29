Việt Nam, RoK beef up diplomatic collaboration

Foreign Minister Bùi Thanh Sơn. — VNA/VNS Photo

HÀ NỘI — Foreign Minister Bùi Thanh Sơn and his Republic of Korean counterpart Chung Eui-yong held phone talks on Wednesday, during which they agreed to maintain all-level exchanges, especially high-level ones, through flexible forms.

FM Chung congratulated Sơn on his election as Vietnamese FM, pledging to closely coordinate with him to increase the strategic cooperative partnership between the Republic of Korea (RoK) and Việt Nam to new heights.

He appreciated Việt Nam's efforts in controlling the COVID-19 pandemic. Affirming Việt Nam as a key partner in the RoK's New Southern Policy, he said he believes that Việt Nam will achieve its targets set out in its 2021-2030 socio-economic development strategy.

Both sides reached a consensus on stepping up close cooperation between the two foreign ministries, including in implementing activities in celebration of the 30th anniversary of bilateral diplomatic ties in 2022, working to achieve a goal of US$100 billion in two-way trade, promoting the relationship between the two countries' localities and businesses, and protecting citizens.

They agreed to support and coordinate closely with each other within regional and international frameworks such as the United Nations and ASEAN-RoK.

They also exchanged views on regional and international issues of mutual concern, including the East Sea and Korean Peninsula issues. Regarding the Myanmar situation, the two ministers agreed to work closely at regional and international forums to call for relevant parties to exercise restraint, avoid the use of violence and carry out peaceful dialogue.

They used the occasion to invite each other to visit their respective country at an appropriate time. — VNS