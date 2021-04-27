Việt Nam completes second stage of homegrown Nano Covax trials

A medical worker is preparing to give the shot of Nano Covax for volunteers at Military Medical University in Hà Nội. Photo ncov.moh.gov.vn

HÀ NỘI — Results from the second stage of human trials of Nano Covax show the homegrown COVID-19 vaccine is safe, according to the research team.

Navo Covax is developed by the Nanogen Pharmaceutical Biotechnology JSC.

The second stage trials of the vaccine were conducted on 560 volunteers divided into four groups, with 80 people injected with a placebo and three other groups administered with 25mcg, 50mcg, and 75mcg doses. However, only 554 received second shots because six people withdrew from the trial.

All of the vaccinated volunteers have developed antibodies against COVID-19 at different levels.

Regarding the antibody index to neutralise the virus, people injected with 25mcg dose got the highest index with more than 90 per cent at 14 days after the second shot and 42 days since the first jabs.

The research team is expected to submit a report to the Research Ethics Committee of the Ministry of Health on Tuesday and propose a plan for the third phase of human trials, possibly on May 5.

The third phase of human trials is expected to involve 10,000-15,000 people in both Việt Nam and Asian countries with severe coronavirus outbreaks. Volunteers will be administered with 25mcg – the only dose for this stage. Each person will receive two jabs. They are set to get second shots of Nano Covax 28 days after the first one.

Navo Covax vaccine started testing on humans on December 17 last year and has completed the second phase. It is prepared to enter the third phase, the final stage of testing before mass production.

The first-stage trials of Nano Covax showed the vaccine was safe and vaccinated volunteers had antibodies against the UK variant (B117).

Based on the results of the first and second phases, experts are optimistic that if the tests are successful, the third phase of the trial will be completed at the end of the third quarter, shortening the research by three months compared to previously planned.

Meanwhile, more than 209,600 Vietnamese people have been vaccinated against COVID-19 so far.

The Ministry of Health said that by 4pm on Sunday, the 209,632 vaccinated people included frontline doctors, medical staff, sample collectors, contact tracers, members of community-based anti-COVID-19 groups as well as members of the Steering Committees for COVID-19 Prevention and Control of localities. — VNS