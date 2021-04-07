Việt Nam chairs UNSC meeting on chemical weapons in Syria, peace efforts in Mali

UN Security Council’s open video-teleconference on the chemical weapon issue in Syria. — VNA/VNS Photo Khắc Hiếu

HÀ NỘI — Ambassador Đặng Đình Quý, Permanent Representative of Việt Nam to the UN, reiterated Việt Nam's consistent policy to support non-proliferation and disarmament of all weapons of mass destruction, including chemical weapons, during a United Nations Security Council meeting on April 6.

Việt Nam condemns the use of chemical weapons which is a flagrant violation of international law and presents an immediate threat to the lives and living environment of civilians, he said while chairing a UNSC open video-teleconference (VTC) on the situation and chemical weapon issue in Syria.

Quý emphasised the importance to fully implement the Chemical Weapons Convention (CWC) to achieve the goal of ridding the world of chemical weapons.

He encouraged the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) and the Syrian authority to enhance cooperation in the most earnest and constructive manner in order to fully address the remaining issues and work towards the full implementation of the CWC and Resolution 2118 on the elimination of the chemical weapons programme of Syria.

The Vietnamese diplomat also called for a constructive and non-politicised engagement of all parties so as to achieve a lasting solution to this issue, including at the 25th session of the Conference of the State Parties to the CWC to be resumed later this month.

In her remarks at the event, Under-Secretary-General and High Representative for Disarmament Affairs Izumi Nakamitsu said the Office for Disarmament Affairs has continued to maintain regular contact with counterparts at the OPCW on its activities related to this matter.

She highlighted the ongoing efforts to clarify the remaining outstanding issues regarding the initial declaration of Syria to the OPCW, saying the OPCW Declaration Assessment Team and the Syrian National Authority held the 24th round of consultations in February, during which they conducted technical meetings and interviews regarding the outstanding issues.

Việt Nam holds the rotating presidency of UNSC in April.

Peace efforts in Mali

Also at the UN Security Council's quarterly briefing and consultations on Mali on April 6, Vietnamese Ambassador Quý called for more efforts to implement the 2015 Peace and Reconciliation Agreement in Mali while chairing the meeting held via through videoconference.

Quý described political progress in Mali as modest and condemned recent attacks against civilians, security forces and peacekeepers.

Expressing his concern over worsening security and humanitarian situations here, he called for strict implementation of international laws on humanitarian and human rights, including not impeding humanitarian activities and protecting civilians, especially women and children.

The diplomat also commended efforts of the UN Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in Mali (MINUSMA), the African Union, and the UN Office for West Africa and the Sahel (UNOWAS) in assisting peace progress in Mali.

Jean-Pierre Lacroix, UN Under-Secretary-General for Peace Operations, provided an update on the political transition, the implementation of the 2015 Peace and Reconciliation Agreement and the security situation in central and northern Mali.

He called in particular for a strengthened response on the issue of terrorism and violent extremism in the Sahel region and strongly condemned the terrorist attack against a MINUSMA camp on April 2, which killed four Chadian peacekeepers and injured 19 others.

Participants commended Mali's transitional Government for working to maintain political momentum, pressing authorities to set a timeline for the holding of free and fair elections and calling on all parties to accelerate the implementation of the 2015 Peace and Reconciliation Agreement. — VNS