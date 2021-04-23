Việt Nam backs initiatives to promote Middle East peace process: ambassador

The Western Wall and the Dome of the Rock in Jerusalem, Israel, Jan. 3, 2018. — AFP/VNA Photo

HÀ NỘI — Ambassador Đặng Đình Quý, Permanent Representative of Việt Nam to the United Nations (UN), has affirmed Việt Nam's strong support for all efforts and initiatives that can help promote the Middle East peace process.

During his speech at a video debate on Thursday of the UN Security Council (UNSC) on the situation in the Middle East, including the Palestine issue, Ambassador Quý urged all parties to take measures to build trust and refrain from unilateral actions that could harm the prospect of negotiations for the process.

Việt Nam applauds the preparations for upcoming elections in Palestine, he said, calling on the Israeli government to facilitate the elections across the occupied Palestinian territories, including East Jerusalem.

He also expressed his sympathy for the Palestinian people about the humanitarian situation in the occupied territories, especially the complicated developments of the COVID-19 pandemic and deteriorating economic conditions in the Gaza Strip, and called on efforts from international donors to help Palestinians fight the health crisis, especially in high-risk areas.

Ambassador Quý reiterated Việt Nam's steadfast stance in favour of a two-state solution, including the establishment of the Palestinian state with East Jerusalem as its capital in line with international law, the UN Charter and relevant resolutions of the UN.

Addressing the event, Tor Wennesland, UN Special Coordinator for the Middle East Peace Process, briefed participants on preparations for the elections in Palestine, affirming their success would be an important step towards national harmony and promote the peace process with Israel.

He urged the international community to roll out a specific roadmap to promote an end to the Israeli occupation of all Palestinian territories, and to achieve lasting peace.

The parties should take steps to get back to negotiations, he said, stressing that the UN pledges to assist Israel and Palestine in advancing these efforts.

Participants expressed support for the organisation of the elections in Palestine, and efforts to promote the Middle East peace process, affirming that a two-state solution is the only one for a sustainable peace between Israel and Palestine.

They also called for more assistance for UN agencies that are carrying out humanitarian activities in Palestine. — VNS