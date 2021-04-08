Vice chairpersons, members of election, national defense-security councils approved

Under the resolution, Secretary of the Party Central Committee and Secretary of the Party Delegation of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Do Van Chien, and member of the Party Central Committee and Vice State President Vo Thi Anh Xuan were elected as Vice Presidents of the National Election Council.
In the afternoon, 444 participating lawmakers, or 92.5 percent of the total NA deputies, approved the State President's proposal regarding a list of vice chairpersons and members of the National Defense-Security Council.
Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh will assume the post of Vice Chairman of the National Defense-Security Council.
NA Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue, Minister of National Defense Phan Van Giang, and Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son will be members of the council.
Source: VNA
