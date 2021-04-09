Veteran movie stars become models in show honouring áo dài

Models present some áo dài creations at a press conference about the fashion show Áo Dài Của Chúng Ta (Our Áo Dài). Photo vietnamplus.vn

HÀ NỘI Fifteen fashion designers across the country will gather to showcase their newest collections of áo dài (Vietnamese traditional dress) during a fashion show taking place tonight at Thái Học yard in the Temple of Literature in Hà Nội.

The show, entitled Áo Dài Của Chúng Ta (Our Áo Dài), will present more than 600 áo dài made of silk and delicate ramie fabric by designers from HCM City, Hà Nội, Huế, Tiền Giang, Cần Thơ, and Đắk Lắk. The event is part of the initiative called 'Việt Nam's Heritage of Áo Dài' that was launched in 2019 by the Việt Nam Women’s Union.

Speaking at a press conference about the event, Vice President of the Việt Nam Women’s Union Bùi Thị Hòa said: " Áo dài is part of our Vietnamese cultural heritage. The outfit has been influenced by the changing of history and developed to become an iconic image of Vietnamese women. In the current context of strong international integration, the preservation and promotion of Vietnamese culture, through the honour of this national dress, is extremely necessary.”

International award-winning Vietnamese designer Minh Hạnh, who is the art director of the show, said that each designer should take responsibility in the preservation and promotion of the Vietnamese national dress.

Former Miss Việt Nam Đặng Thị Ngọc Hân (left) seen together with models presenting her áo dài creations which feature decorative patterns of India. VNS Photo Nguyễn Á

Mentioned the materials of the dress presented during the show, she said: "While silk is beautiful, the delicate ramie fabric is more friendly."

"Although ramie fibre is popular, the delicate ramie fabric is still something new for most of us. This natural material is really a gift from the energetic work of GAI AP team [a company specialising in ramie planting and production]," the designer said.

Each collection presented during the night has been created with inspiration from other foreign cultures.

While designer Trung Beret from Đắk Lắk will unveil his collection inspired by the culture of neighbouring country Laos, the collection by designer Trần Thiện Khánh from Huế takes inspiration from the hanbok of South Korea.

Miss Việt Nam 2010 Đặng Thị Ngọc Hân, who is an áo dài designer, will also join the event with her collection featuring typical Indian patterns.

"Having the chance to travel all over the world, I maintain a habit to create Vietnamese áo dài presenting cultural features of the countries where I've been. In 2018, coming back from a business trip to India where I've been to showcase Vietnamese áo dài , I created four áo dài featuring hand-painted decorative patterns of India," Hân told Việt Nam News .

Former Miss Việt Nam said it took her only two weeks to complete the collection of 15 áo dài for the show tonight.

The Hà Nội-based Spanish designer Del Valle Cortizas Diego will bring to the event his collection from the Chula brand.

The show Áo Dài Của Chúng Ta will also present collections inspired by other countries such as Thailand, China, Japan, Egypt, the US, Germany, France, Italy, the Netherlands, and Russia.

Veteran movie actress Trà Giang seen at a press conference about the fashion show Áo Dài Của Chúng Ta (Our Áo Dài). Photo nld.com.vn

Especially, some "special models" will be seen on the catwalk which will be adorned by thousands of ramie plants. They are veteran movie stars Trà Giang, Hoàng Cúc, Thu Hà, Lanh Hương, and Minh Hòa.

In addition, wives of Indian, Laos, and Belarusian ambassadors will join other models to present áo dài during the show. VNS