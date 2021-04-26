Various activities celebrate 94 years of Vietnam Revolutionary Press Day

In Ho Chi Minh City, the municipal Journalists' Association honored 66 journalists with outstanding press pieces and praised the contributions of central press and media agencies to the development of the city.

The Can Tho municipal Journalists' Association presented the Phan Ngoc Hien Press Award to 39 good press and media pieces while the Tuyen Quang provincial People's Committee concluded its first press award and granted prizes to 28 outstanding journalists.

Thua Thien-Hue province opened its new column "Authorities with press," on its portal: https://thuathienhue.gov.vn to foster the connection between the press agencies and local authorities.

On the occasion, the Quang Nam provincial People's Committee held a ceremony to mark the press day and the 20th anniversary of the establishment of the provincial Journalists' Association and award the Huynh Thuc Khang Press Award to 44 outstanding reporters and people. Phu Yen province hosted a similar event to present provincial-level press awards to journalists with excellent reports.

Various activities were also held in Dong Thap province on the occasion of the 94th Vietnam Revolutionary Press Day, including the Dong Thap Newspaper's meeting with journalists of various generations and a ceremony to receive the first-class Labor Order, Dong Thap University's gathering with the press and media agencies and a football tournament of the provincial Journalists' Association.

Translated by Tran Hoai