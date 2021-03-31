“Vaccine passport” mechanism needed to promote trade, investment: PM

The Government leader demanded the health sector to submit a plan on the matter as soon as possible.

Assessing the implementation of the socio-economic development plan in the first three months of the year, the PM said the country witnessed better outcomes in both production and business with many economic indicators continuing to grow in the context that the COVID-19 pandemic has been kept under control.

Accordingly, the nation's GDP expanded 4.8% in the first quarter, while the State budget revenue increased by over 30.1%. The country enjoyed a trade surplus of over US$2 billion.

The country has well fulfilled the dual goals of containing the COVID-19 pandemic and boosting production and business, he said, attributing the positive results to the engagement of the entire political system and especially the leadership of the Party.

The PM also noted that Vietnam’s diplomatic achievements were confirmed and the country’s international prestige enhanced.

General view of the meeting. (Photo: NDO/Tran Hai)

He asked for more efforts in preventing the COVID-19, promoting bilateral trade and investment, while stressed the need to build plans of actions to implement the resolution of the 13th National Party Congress.

The Prime Minister instructed the Defence Ministry to continue to tighten border management to effectively combat illegal entry in order to prevent COVID-19 abroad from entering Vietnam.

He asked the finance ministry to strengthen budget discipline and cut budget spending, while the banking sector was required to do better in curbing inflation and minimize bad debt.

The Ministry of Industry and Trade should pay more attention to promote the sales of agricultural products for farmers, and the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development was tasked with directing the prevention of drought and salinity, he said.

PM Phuc told the Ministry of Transport to continue promoting key projects, especially ensuring that the Trung Luong – My Thuan expressway project is completed in June as scheduled.