USAID launches environmental conservation projects to help Vietnam address climate crisis

These new projects will help conserve over 950,000 hectares of forested area across 12 provinces in Vietnam. Healthier, fuller forests, coupled with strong biodiversity, is critical to reducing greenhouse gas emissions.
The sustainable forest management project, implemented by DAI Global, will reduce carbon emissions from deforestation, forest degradation, and poor timber plantation management practices in seven provinces. The project is expected to strengthen Vietnamese law enforcement's ability to combat forest crimes such as illegal logging; improve the livelihoods of 60,000 people in forest-dwelling communities and strengthen the management of more than 250,000 hectares of forest.
The biodiversity conservation project, implemented by the World Wildlife Fund, will protect critical ecosystems to build resilience against the impacts of climate change; maintain and increase forest quality; and protect and stabilize wildlife populations. The project is expected to improve the ability of community patrol teams to detect and deter wildlife trafficking; improve economic opportunities for forest-dependent communities; and strengthen the management of 700,000 hectares of forest.
These activities build upon over a decade of USAID's partnership with the Government of Vietnam, the private sector, and other partners to protect forests and biodiversity, counter wildlife trafficking, and curb environmental pollution to mitigate the effects of climate change.
Song Anh
