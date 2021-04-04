US$28.6 million proposed for railway investment to improve logistics

Specifically, in a document to voice its opinion about the draft plan on the railway network in the period, the Commission has proposed the railway sector to carefully assess the railway infrastructure especially terminals, warehouses, and approach roads.
Moreover, the Commission stressed that studies should be focused on inadequacies that have hindered the connection and development of logistics service. Additionally, the Commission also predicted the transportation demand of commodity and the huge quantity of commodity must be transported from industrial parks and ports.
The Commission estimated that the railway sector needs more than VND665 trillion, 17 times higher than that in the period of 2011-2020, for the upgrade of infrastructure, warehouses and connection paths.
