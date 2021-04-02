Unveiling theexclusive villa on the beach collection at Ixora Ho Tram by Fusion

Moving out of the congested lifestyle of the big cities and getting closer to nature is a key instigator in the explosion of interest for coastal properties. Understanding this need, Ho Tram Project Company Ltd. – a renowned brand associated with the extravagant 164-hectare Ho Tram Strip Integrated Resort – has recently unveiled stunning new-look villas – Ixora Ho Tram by Fusion.

The world of exclusive privileges await

Choosing the right time to introduce this collection is the very first stepping stone for the Ixora Ho Tram by Fusion to attract the attention of discerning investors from the get-go. However, the project's wealth of privileges is what truly wins the hearts and minds of customers.

The most outstanding advantage is no doubt the project's prime location on one of the most prestigious destinations in Viet Nam. Set in a desirable enclave just steps from the golden sand, complemented by the verdant 10,000 hectares PhuocBuu – BinhChau primeval forest, Ixora Ho Tram by Fusion villas will be the ideal retreat for homeowners to immerse themselves in luxury and feast their eyes on the endless sea views.

The shimmering beauty of Ixora Ho Tram by Fusion in the early morning sunlight

Less than a 2-hour drive from HCM City along the Long Thanh – DauGiay Expressway, you are welcomed to your very own paradise on the tranquil beach – a fully furnished home to be handed over by the developer with top-class resort standards. Every interior detail is meticulously and thoughtfully cared for under the operation of the Fusion Hotel Group brand, making you feel like you're on vacation at home.

Thanks to being part of the Ho Tram Strip, homeowners of Ixora Ho Tram by Fusion villas can enjoy the vast facilities from other component properties including the 5-star InterContinental Grand Ho Tram Hotel, upcoming Holiday Inn Resort Ho Tram Beach and especially the world-class golf course The Bluffs.

As a world-class second home on the serene coast and a valuable investment property, Ixora Ho Tram by Fusion is one of the most sought-after assets for both homebuyers and savvy investors on the market today.

In addition to being just steps from this flashy and bustling entertainment paradise, Ixora Ho Tram by Fusion also dedicated The Bluffs Golf Membership – a golf course designed by legendary Greg Norman – to villa homeowners. It is considered a one-of-a-kind privilege that is hard to come by.

Two Mercedes-Benz E200 worth up to nearly VND5 billion will be offered to lucky customers as a warm welcome to this wonderful paradise.

Ixora Ho Tram by Fusion fully satisfies the needs of both relaxation and long-term investment

According to the 2021 Wealth Report by Knight Frank, Viet Nam is set to be among the world's top five countries with the fastest growing rate of ultra-high net worth individuals. Ixora Ho Tram by Fusion debuts in response to the growing demand from today's luxury buy-to-let investors and owner-occupiers alike for private coastal residences with top-of-the-line amenities.

Comprising 46 luxury villas with a construction density of less than 16%, Ixora Ho Tram by Fusion, ideally adjacent to HCM City, is designed to cater to a variety of occasions and purposes – be it a family gathering on weekends, or a beach getaway with friends. Here is the place to turn intimate quality time into ever-lasting memories laced with sunshine and salty sea breezes. Each of the luxurious villas is a valuable long-term investment asset and a private heaven of ultimate relaxation for its owners.

The last chances to own Ixora Ho Tram by Fusion villa with countless privileges

Potentials of Ixora Ho Tram by Fusion are increasing strongly thanks to its countless advantages of modern development – from the existing and upcoming infrastructure such as HCMC – Long Thanh – DauGiay Expressway, Ben Luc – Long Thanh Expressway, Bien Hoa – Vung Tau Railway, a 42m-expansion of Vung Tau – XuyenMoc coastal route, and the new Long Thanh International Airport of note which can handle up to 100 million passengers a year. At the same time, the scarcity of coastal real estate around the world in general and Viet Nam in particular has fuelled the thirst for luxury seaside properties.

The Ixora Ho Tram by Fusion villa is expected to be an ideal retreat for total relaxation or for joining the rental pool programme under the Fusion Hotel Group brand with a 70% of net profit.

The value and quality of Ixora Ho Tram by Fusion has also been bolstered to a new height when Lodgis Hospitality Holdings – the investment partnership between the leading global private equity firm Warburg Pincus and Viet Nam's leading investment manager, VinaCapital, underpinned their investment strategy in ACDL, coupled with a team of international experts involved in project development and construction. With their enthusiasm and expertise, Lodgis Hospitality Holdings is setting a new luxury benchmark in the heart of Ho Tram.