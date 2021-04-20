UNSC high-level debate chaired by Việt Nam lauded

New York – The freshly-concluded High-level Open Debate on “Cooperation between the UN and regional organisations in enhancing confidence-building and dialogue in conflict prevention and resolution” chaired by Vietnamese President Nguyễn Xuân Phúc in his capacity as President of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) in April 2021 has been highly evaluated by the international community.

Ambassador Olof Skoog, head of the EU Delegation to the UN, said "it was a very good debate."

The EU side is "very strong supportive of the UN," the ambassador told the Vietnam News Agency (VNA)'s correspondents in New York.

The UN needs support as it "cannot do everything everywhere by itself," he said, highlighting the important role of regional organisations in conflict prevention and resolution since they have trust and confidence among parties in conflict.

"So as long as they always follow the UN Charter, respect the international law, I think that’s kind of locally driven diplomacy," he said.

Ambassador Anouparb Vongnorkeo, Permanent Representative of Laos to the UN, stressed that Việt Nam has played an increasingly important role in the UN, especially the UNSC.

According to the Lao Ambassador, the matters proposed by Việt Nam in the debate are significant as they look towards promoting cooperation within the UN as well as between the UN, notably the UNSC, with regional and sub-regional organisations.

Hailing the smooth and effective collaboration between the UN and regional organisations, he said the two sides had made efforts and carried out activities to enhance the cooperation.

In an interview with the VNA, Ambassador Fatima Kyari Mohammed, Permanent Observer of the African Union (AU) to the UN, appreciated Việt Nam for making this high-level open debate.

Highlighting the role of regional organisations and regional cooperation as a whole was fundamental for building confidence and promoting dialogue in conflict prevention and resolution, she said.

"From the AU perspective, we have signed joint framework for enhanced partnership in peace and security as well as development with the UN over three years ago," the ambassador said.

"And since then cooperation between the two organisations has been strengthened to the institutionalisation of our joint efforts, reinforcing our collaboration and coherence, and harmonising strategies and approaches."

Also on April 19, UN Secretary-General António Guterres and President of the UN General Assembly Volkan Bozkir held meetings with Ambassador Đặng Đình Quý, Permanent Representative of Việt Nam to the UN. The UN officials commended the April 19 debate chaired by Việt Nam.

On this occasion, Quý had a direct meeting with Ambassador Guillermo Fernández de Soto, Permanent Representative of Colombia to the UN, during which the two sides compared notes on activities of the UNSC regarding the implementation of the peace agreement signed by the Colombian government and the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC) in 2016.

Quý affirmed Việt Nam’s support for the peace process in Colombia and its wish that all relevant sides will continue with dialogue in order to deal with the present challenges, especially through established mechanisms in accordance with the peace agreement.

Việt Nam would work together with the UN and the international community to support the Colombian government, and promote peace, security and development in Colombia, he said.

Asked about the UNSC's open debate, Quý told the VNA said the participating countries, both members and non-members of the UNSC, commended Việt Nam's preparations for the event in terms of contents and logistics.-VNA