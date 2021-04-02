Universities from Vietnam, Australia step up joint training programs, research

The Australian university has inked memoranda of understanding on joint training programs with various Vietnamese universities and institutes, including Ho Chi Minh City University of Technology, Hanoi University of Science and Technology (HUST), and HCM City University of Technology and Education.
Of note, the 2+2 undergraduate program, in which students spend two years studying in Vietnam and a two-year period in Australia, has found favor among partner universities and students, Nghiep noted.
Scientists at the University of Adelaide are now working with experts from HCM City University of Technology, HUST, and Can Tho University, among others, to roll out ideas via bilateral research cooperation projects endorsed by Australia's CSIRO (Commonwealth Scientific and Industrial Research Organisation).
The projects focus on the application of biochar to improve soil in the Mekong Delta; the development of a supply chain interface to connect buyers and sellers; and the building of a smart education program.
International cooperation activities have been bolstered over the years as Vietnamese universities become more self-reliant.
Alongside its adverse impact, the COVID-19 pandemic also offered opportunities for remote training programs and cooperation in digital technology application between universities from Vietnam and Australia.
Source: VNA
- Vietnamese university and Japanese organization sign training cooperation program
- High-quality programs of tertiary education showing weaknesses
- Three Vietnamese universities enter THE rankings
- The Coalition wants to turn scientists into lapdogs – and muzzle climate research in the process
- The bone collectors: a brutal chapter in Australia's past
- Singularity University: meet the people who are building our future
- Vietnam Advancing Ties With Russia to Hedge Against China, US
- AFLW player tackles higher risk of ACL injuries in females by training next generation
- Vietnam tourism industry prepares post-epidemic plans
- Mekong pilot program to monitor impact of Lao dams on lower basin
- Vietnam needs to re-organize the education ministry?
- Bulgaria and Vietnam mark 70 years of close co-operation
Universities from Vietnam, Australia step up joint training programs, research have 297 words, post on en.qdnd.vn at April 2, 2021. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.