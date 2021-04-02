Universities from Vietnam, Australia step up joint training programs, research

The Australian university has inked memoranda of understanding on joint training programs with various Vietnamese universities and institutes, including Ho Chi Minh City University of Technology, Hanoi University of Science and Technology (HUST), and HCM City University of Technology and Education.

Of note, the 2+2 undergraduate program, in which students spend two years studying in Vietnam and a two-year period in Australia, has found favor among partner universities and students, Nghiep noted.

Scientists at the University of Adelaide are now working with experts from HCM City University of Technology, HUST, and Can Tho University, among others, to roll out ideas via bilateral research cooperation projects endorsed by Australia's CSIRO (Commonwealth Scientific and Industrial Research Organisation).

The projects focus on the application of biochar to improve soil in the Mekong Delta; the development of a supply chain interface to connect buyers and sellers; and the building of a smart education program.

International cooperation activities have been bolstered over the years as Vietnamese universities become more self-reliant.

Alongside its adverse impact, the COVID-19 pandemic also offered opportunities for remote training programs and cooperation in digital technology application between universities from Vietnam and Australia.

Source: VNA