Unilever to fund sanitation upgrades at 1,100 schools

HCM CITY — 'Green-Clean-Healthy School,' an initiative by Unilever Vietnam and the Ministry of Education and Training, will support 1,100 primary schools around the country in improving their facilities and sanitation this year at a cost of VNĐ22 billion (US$954,800).
Under the programme, Unilever and its brands Lifebuoy, P/S, VIM, OMO, Pureit, and Knorr will undertake a number of activities to make the schools green, clean and healthy like upgrading toilets, providing safe drinking water and raising awareness of individual and environmental sanitation, nutrition and environmental protection, and donating personal sanitation and healthcare sets to students and their parents.
Earlier this week Unilever and the ministry undertook the programme at Thuận Thành Primary School in Long An Province. The company has donated over VNĐ130 billion ($5.63 million) under the programme since 2012 to set up 415 playgrounds, upgrade more than 1,000 toilets at primary schools, provide free dental examinations for 617,000 students at 762 elementary schools, provide free soaps, carry out hygiene education to raise awareness among more than 7.2 million primary school students, and develop a set of personal healthcare and sanitation materials for primary schools.
The programme hopes to benefit millions of students in 2021-25. — VNS
