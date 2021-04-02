UNFPA provides more equipment to better reproductive health in central Vietnam

To date, a total of 1,071 fetal heart monitors worth 130,000 USD have been provided by the UNFPA to help protect the lives of Vietnamese pregnant women.
The medical devices are being distributed to commune medical centers and district hospitals in central and Central Highlands localities.
Naomi Kitahara, Chief Representative of UNFPA in Vietnam, said the medical equipment and supplies will complement the efforts of the Vietnamese Government in responding to natural disasters and ensuring that essential services for pregnant women, newborns and children, especially migrant workers and ethnic minorities, are not disrupted.
Director of the Maternal and Child Health Department under the Health Ministry Nguyen Duc Vinh appreciated the UNFPA's assistance, and affirmed that protecting all people's health is the top priority of the Vietnamese Government, particularly amidst natural disasters.
Coastal areas in central Vietnam suffered record floods with long-lasting downpours and continuous storms from October 2020, leaving 200 deaths. At least 7.7 million locals in the region, including 92,075 pregnant women, have been affected.
UNFPA is working to ensure that the supply of modern contraceptives and reproductive health commodities is maintained and that midwives and other health personnel have the personal protective equipment they need to stay safe. Sexual and reproductive health is a human right. UNFPA calls upon its partners to support our COVID-19 response to procure and deliver essential supplies for people who are most at risk such as pregnant women and women at risk of gender-based violence.
UNFPA is the UN's sexual and reproductive health agency, working towards a world where every pregnancy is wanted, every childbirth is safe and every young person's potential is fulfilled.
Source: VNA
