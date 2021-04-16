Two Vietnamese level-2 field hospitals in South Sudan to soon complete handover

Beside political, logistical, technical and financial issues, the medical handover is considered one of the most important tasks.

Therefore, members of the Medical Examination Departments of the two hospitals have focused on the handover, especially procedures for operating equipment in the emergency ward that receives and treats seriously ill patients.

According to Major Nguyen Van Tam, Head of the Outpatient Department of the L2FH Rotation 2, after 18 months working in Bentin, the staff have accumulated a lot of practical experience in both mastering equipment and dealing with serious illnesses. They will share the valuable experience with their colleagues of the L2FH Rotation 3.

In addition, many medical equipment and supplies of the Surgery Department need to be handed over. Over the past time, the department of the L2FH Rotation 2 was supported with many pieces of modern equipment to improve its treatment process. Meanwhile, they were also carefully instructed on how to effectively operate the equipment by their predecessors.

Earlier, Major Nguyen Thanh Nam, Head of the Surgery Department of the L2FH Rotation 3, and his colleagues actively shared experience of the handover between the L2FH Rotation 1 and 2, so as to complete the process sooner than expected.

Together with the Outpatient and Surgery Departments, other departments of the two hospitals also quickly conducted the handover as scheduled. Lieutenant Colonel Vo Van Hien, Director of the L2FH Rotation 2, said that in a short handover time, they have assigned missions for each individual and department so as to fulfill their tasks.

The L2FH Rotation 2 also held a conference to share experience and working processes for members of the L2FH Rotation 3, helping them to continue preserving and promoting their achievements during their term in the UN peacekeeping mission.

Translated by Minh Anh