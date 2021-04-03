Two killed as truck hits motorbike on Bảo Lộc Overpass

LÂM ĐỒNG— Two people died in a head-on collision between a truck and a motorcycle at 10pm on Friday in the Bảo Lộc Overpass in the Central Highlands province of Lâm Đồng.
The truck was travelling from Đà Lạt to HCM City, and the two deceased, Nguyễn Thị Châu Giang, 22, and Nguyên Cao Trang Thu, 19, were riding in the opposite direction.
According to preliminary information from the traffic police, the truck was driving on the wrong side of the road and hit the motorcycle.
The tragic accident occurred on National Road 20 in Đạ Huoai District, and the Bảo Lộc Overpass was closed for hours as a result.
The Lâm Đồng traffic police have begun an investigation.
According to the province Traffic Safety Committee, the Bảo Lộc overpass has been an accident hotspot for years since the number of vehicles passing through it is very high.
Lâm Đồng has proposed a plan to build the 67km Tân Phú-Bảo Lộc Expressway at a cost of nearly VNĐ19.5 trillion (US$841 million) to reduce the traffic on Highway 20. VNS
