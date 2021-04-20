In the clip, when a woman was taking her child to school, she suddenly saw a blue luxury Porsche having exactly the same number plate with her car. Logically there shouldn’t be two cars with exactly matching number plates.

Two different cars spotted with exactly same number plate in Hanoi Therefore, she immediately asked the security guard to lock the wheel of the suspicious car and then called the police to handle the case.

Later, a young man claimed to be the driver of that "twin" Porsche and repeatedly ask for her sympathy.

According to the investigation carried out by the Traffic Police Office under Hanoi Municipal Police Department, the woman's black Porsche is a really registered plate which was issued by the police while the other one is fake plate number.

As verified, the owner of the Porsche with the fake plate number is living in Hanoi's Hoang Mai District. His Porsche was first registered in June 2015 and the black Porsche owner just came to the Den Lu registry for periodic registration.

By Gia Khanh – Translated by Uyen Phuong