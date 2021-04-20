In the clip, when a woman was taking her child to school, she suddenly saw a blue luxury Porsche having exactly the same number plate with her car. Logically there shouldn’t be two cars with exactly matching number plates.
Two different cars spotted with exactly same number plate in Hanoi
Therefore, she immediately asked the security guard to lock the wheel of the suspicious car and then called the police to handle the case.
Later, a young man claimed to be the driver of that "twin" Porsche and repeatedly ask for her sympathy.
According to the investigation carried out by the Traffic Police Office under Hanoi Municipal Police Department, the woman's black Porsche is a really registered plate which was issued by the police while the other one is fake plate number.
As verified, the owner of the Porsche with the fake plate number is living in Hanoi's Hoang Mai District. His Porsche was first registered in June 2015 and the black Porsche owner just came to the Den Lu registry for periodic registration.
By Gia Khanh – Translated by Uyen Phuong
- Producer of fake vehicle licence plates arrested
- Best dash cam 2020: 8 car-ready cameras for peace of mind
- Self-driving cars: your complete guide to autonomous vehicles
- Hanoi roadside beer shops desolate due to stricter penalties on drunk driving
- The coolest car gadgets for 2020
- Wireless electric car chargers to be installed on UK streets next year meaning you’ll no longer need to plug in
- CES 2020: Sony unveils its first car – and it’s packed with self-driving tech and entertainment options
- CES 2018: Byton unveils futuristic ‘truly smart’ car
- Youngsters still want to buy their cars at dealerships
- Get ready to witness over 10 million more connected cars in 2020: Report
- Your car, tracked: the rapid rise of license plate readers
- All-New Mercedes S-Class Spotted In Prague By Motor1.com Reader
Two different cars spotted with exactly same number plate in Hanoi have 302 words, post on sggpnews.org.vn at April 20, 2021. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.