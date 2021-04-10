Two bombs successfully disposed of

Earlier, Nguyen Van Dan, a local in Kim Cham village, My Duc commune, An Lao district, discovered the bomb while dredging his pond.

After receiving the information, a engineer team was mobilized to the scene. They moved the bomb to a safe place for detonation.

* Earlier, on April 6, Mrs. Nguyen Thi Thanh Tan from Duc Son village, Yen Duc commune (Dong Trieu town, Quang Ninh province) found a 260kg bomb with a length of 150cm.

On receiving the information, Dong Trieu town's Military Command blockaded the scene. Then, the Quang Ninh provincial Military Command sent military engineers to move the bomb to a safe place for destruction.

Translated by Song Anh