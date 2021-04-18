Chef Nguyễn Ngọc Quyên

One of the best sellers in the Mövenpick Hotel Hanoi's Coffee Cuisine menu in March 2020 is now available again for a limited time, until the end of May. The highlight of the dish is the signature taste of espresso beautifully heightening the fatty flavour of the tuna fillet.

Ingredients:

– Tuna fillet: 320 gr, cut into 8 cubes weighing 10 gr each

– Soy sauce: 8 cl

– Sesame oil: 4 cl

– White sesame oil: 1 tsp.

– Avocados: 2

– Fresh ginger: 20 gr

– Limes: 2

– Small pepper: 1

– Fresh coriander: 1 bunch

– Thai spring onions: 2

– Cream quark: 200 gr

– Chilli peppers: 4

Sweet potato cakes

– Sweet potato: 400 gr

– Egg yolk: 4 gr

– Cream: 8 cl

– Salt: ½ tsp.

– Black pepper and rapeseed oil

– Movenpick Ristretto syrup: 4 cups

– Sugar: 20 gr

Tuna poke with sweet espresso reduction

Method:

1. Remove the flesh from the avocados, drizzle with lime juice and cut into fine cubes.

2. Dice the pepper and add to the avocado with the chopped coriander, season with salt and pepper.

3. Marinate the tuna fillet with soy sauce, sesame oil, fresh grated ginger, and lime zest, sprinkle with the white sesame oil and finely chopped Thai spring onions.

4. Stir the cream quark to ensure it is smooth and fills a glass, add the avocado tartare, top with the tuna poke, decorate with a red chilli pepper, and drizzle with the ristretto syrup.

5. For the cakes, peel and finely grate the sweet potatoes, squeeze out any moisture and combine the potatoes with egg yolk and cream, season with sea salt and pepper.

6. Form small cakes and fry in hot rapeseed oil until crispy.

7. The dish goes well with a mixed leaf salad with cherry tomatoes, olive oil, balsamic vinegar, salt, and freshly ground black pepper.

Tuna poke with sweet espresso reduction is available as part of the "Best of the best" special menu at Mangosteen Restaurant, Mövenpick Hotel Hanoi, 83A Ly Thuong Kiet.

For reservations, please call +84 (24) 3822 2800, ext. 2.