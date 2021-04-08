Troops conduct rescue mission in Dak Nong province

Earlier, while moving to a training field, Battalion 301 (Regiment 994, the Dak Nong provincial Military Command) received a mayday signal about a truck transporting construction materials capsized down and fell to the foot of Pass 52. The provincial military command ordered the battalion to go to the scene for the rescue mission.

Reportedly, the truck was turned upside down and its driver cabin was deformed lying in the drainage ditch, which made it difficult for the troops to conduct the rescue.

Immediately, Captain Le Hong Ba, Deputy Commander of the battalion, directed his troops and relevant forces, together with specialized vehicles, to save the truck's crew.

Medical staff of the unit non-commissioned Second Lieutenant Vo Nhu Phung gave the driver first aid, while non-commissioned Captain Doan Van Lien managed to pull out the co-driver of the truck.

After having received intensive care, the two men is now in a good health condition.

This was the third time that the battalion took part in a rescue mission on Pass 52.

Translated by Song Anh