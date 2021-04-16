Traffic police deploy forces during upcoming holiday, election

During the period from April 15-June 14, traffic safety and social order will be guaranteed on roads, waterway and railway. The police will strive to minimise traffic congestion and illegal motorbike racing.
Maj. Gen. Le Xuan Duc, deputy head of the department, said the activity aims to reduce traffic accidents in the number of accident cases, death tolls and the injured, especially preventing extremely serious accident cases.
The traffic police will coordinate with relevant units to ensure traffic safety and order and accompany leaders of the Party, State and the National Election Council to inspect election as well as protect the transportation of ballot boxes.
Source: VNA
