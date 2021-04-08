Traditional long dress show to be held in Temple of Literature

The show will be held at the Temple of Literature at 7:30pm on April 9. It is part of the national movement entitled "Ao dai – Vietnamese Cultural Heritage" launched by the Central Committee of the Vietnam Women Union in order to promote the beauty of Vietnam's traditional long dress.

About 15 collections by 15 domestic designers featuring 15 different countries worldwide will take part in the show.

As many as 600 sets of ao dai designs, made of Vietnam's traditional clothing material, will be introduced at the event.

Also, the show will witness the participation of over 400 professional and amateur models, including spouses of foreign ambassadors to Vietnam and well-known artists.

Translated by Trung Thanh