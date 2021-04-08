The show will be held at the Temple of Literature at 7:30pm on April 9. It is part of the national movement entitled "Ao dai – Vietnamese Cultural Heritage" launched by the Central Committee of the Vietnam Women Union in order to promote the beauty of Vietnam's traditional long dress.
About 15 collections by 15 domestic designers featuring 15 different countries worldwide will take part in the show.
As many as 600 sets of ao dai designs, made of Vietnam's traditional clothing material, will be introduced at the event.
Also, the show will witness the participation of over 400 professional and amateur models, including spouses of foreign ambassadors to Vietnam and well-known artists.
Translated by Trung Thanh
- The Norwegian Royal family keep spirits up amid the pandemic as they don traditional dress and wave flags from Oslo's Palace balcony to celebrate constitutional day
- Groom dyed his bride's £1,300 wedding dress blue to match Plenty of Fish theme for their big day
- Are You 18-25 Years Old? Here Are Top 30 Summer Dresses For You That You Won’t Find Anywhere
- Temple coffers and compassion
- Men’s style and grooming by Yatan Ahluwalia: Dressing up the creative men
- Felicity Blunt wedding: first picture of wedding dress worn by sister of Emily Blunt
- The Top 5 Outfits Of Sonakshi Sinha’s That Will So Inspire You To Dress Up
- Sienna Miller in kimono dress at Farms Not Factories charity banquet
- Dress-makers' P(i)PE dream: When a running stitch saved many from Covid-19
- Hat's the way to do it! Queen Maxima of the Netherlands continues her parade of elegant millinery to match an embellished cream dress and polka dot frock in Indonesia with King Willem-Alexander
- 'Why did white men get all the fun?': the long road to diverse travel writing
- Storms and solitude: the literature of lighthouses
Traditional long dress show to be held in Temple of Literature have 292 words, post on en.qdnd.vn at April 8, 2021. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.