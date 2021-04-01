With the aim of further promoting Vietnam’s traditional outfit, the “ao dai”, among international friends and honouring its value while assisting in the compilation of a dossier on recognising Hue ao dai as a national intangible cultural heritage, Thua Thien-Hue province has been working hard to raise awareness about the outfit through a series of different events. The festival was held to honour the ao dai over the course of history. It also features the many stages of making an ao dai, such as sewing and embroidering, as well as creating the conical lotus leaf hat. With many special activities, the festival adds to efforts to build up the Hue ao dai brand and to honour the tailors as well as culinary artists who are preserving and promoting heritage values to promote tourism and services. Local authorities in Thua Thien-Hue province have recently created the opportunity for scientists to study the history, aesthetic value, and rituals of wearing ao dai throughout the course of time, to raise awareness about Vietnam’s traditional dress among Vietnamese and international friends./.VNA Hanoi’s handicraft village promotes beauty of Vietnamese Ao Dai Trach Xa Village in Ung Hoa suburban district of Hanoi is famous for the craft of tailor-made… Read full this story

Traditional dress shines on “Ao Dai Day 2020” have 325 words, post on vietnamnet.vn at April 1, 2021. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.