Tourism triangle in the waters of Southwestern region

Phu Quoc is the tourist center of the region. It has an array of hotels, resorts, amusement parks, and wildlife locations. A number of direct air routes linking Phu Quoc International Airport with localities in China, Russia, the Republic of Korea, Thailand, and more, have brought more tourists to Phu Quoc, which is known as the pearl island.

Meanwhile, Nam Du and Tho Chu islands are an ideal place for tourists to explore thanks to their pristine beauty, charming coral reefs, and fresh sea food at cheap prices.

Below are photos of the tourism triangle.

Source: baobienphong

Translated by Chung Anh