Top Vietnamese and Lao legislators hold phone talks

Phomvihane congratulated Hue on his election as the new Chairman of the NA of Vietnam, expressing his confidence that under his leadership, the Vietnamese NA will continue to achieve greater success as a contribution to elevating the position of the Vietnamese legislature at the regional and international forums and further cultivating the ties between Vietnam and Laos.

Vietnam strongly and comprehensively supports Lao leaders and people during the neighbouring country’s national construction, Hue told his guest.

Hue showed his elation that the Lao NA Building project, a gift from Vietnam, has been carried out on schedule to serve as the venue for the first meeting of the Lao NA in the new tenure.

He suggested that the two sides should focus on supervising the implementation of their agreements reached at the 43rd Inter-Governmental Committee Meeting.

The two legislative bodies should share experience with each other, especially in building institutions and the legal system as well as supervision over law enforcement activities, while continue working closely in supervising joint investment projects, he added.

He went on to say that relevant agencies should step up effective collaboration in lauching activities to mark the 60th anniversary of Vietnam-Laos diplomatic ties and the 45th anniversary of the Friendship and Amity Treaty between the two countries in 2022 as a means of educating their youngsters on the special traditional ties between Vietnam and Laos.

The Lao NA leader, in turn, said he is happy to see fruitful cooperation between the two NAs over the years. The new NA building is a precious gift that Vietnam has given to Laos, he said and thanked the Party, State and people of Vietnam for the gift.

He agreed with Hue on the future cooperation orientations between the two law-making bodies, while calling the two sides to continue working hand in hand at international forums.

The pair accepted each other’s invitations to visit their respective countries, with the trips set to be arranged as soon as possible.