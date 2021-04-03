Top legislator holds phone talks with Lao counterpart

National Assembly (NA) Chairman Vương Đình Huệ held phone talks with his Lao counterpart Saysomphone Phomvihane on Friday. –VNA/VNS Photo Trọng Đức

HÀ NỘI – National Assembly (NA) Chairman Vương Đình Huệ held phone talks with his Lao counterpart Saysomphone Phomvihane on Friday, just several days after Huệ took office as the new NA leader.

The Lao legislative leader congratulated Huệ on his election as the new Chairman of the NA of Việt Nam, expressing his belief that under his leadership, the Vietnamese NA will continue to gain greater success, contributing to raising the position of the Vietnamese NA in the regional and international forums and fostering the ties between Việt Nam and Laos.

NA Chairman Huệ congratulated Laos on the successful organisation of important events of the country, including the general election and completion of the State apparatus.

He affirmed that Việt Nam always attaches great important and gives top priority to the promotion of the special ties with Laos, considering it as a strategic issue of vital significance to both country. Việt Nam strongly and comprehensively supports Lao leaders and people during the neighbouring country’s national construction, he said.

The NA leader said that despite impacts of COVID-19 pandemic, the two sides have still maintained high-level meetings and discussions as well as important cooperation mechanisms. Two-way trade has continuously increased to over US$4 billion, he noted, adding that bilateral security, defence, education-training and transport cooperation has been promoted.

Huệ expressed his delight that the Lao NA Building project, a gift from Việt Nam, has been implemented on schedule to serve as the venue for the first meeting of the Lao NA in the new tenure.

He proposed that the two side focus on supervising the implementation of agreements reached between the two countries at the 43rd Inter-Governmental Committee Meeting.

He suggested that the Lao NA continue to maintain high-level meetings and visits as well as cooperation mechanisms with Việt Nam, noting that he hopes to welcome Saysomphone Phomvihane in Vietnam soon.

The two NAs should share experience with each other, especially in building institutions and the legal system as well as supervision over law enforcement activities, while continue working closely in supervising joint investment projects, he said.

He went on to say that agencies of both sides should collaborate effectively in organising activities to mark the 60th anniversary of Việt Nam-Laos diplomatic relations and the 45th anniversary of the Friendship and Amity Treaty between the two countries in 2022, thus educating youngsters of both sides on the special traditional ties between the two countries.

Agreeing with his Vietnamese counterpart, Lao NA leader Saysomphone Phomvihane expressed his delight at the cooperation between the two NA over the years, The new NA building is a precious gift that Vietnam has given to Laos, he said and thanked the Party, State and people of Vietnam for the gift.

He agreed with Huệ on the future cooperation orientations between the two NAs, adding that the two sides should continue working closely at international forums.

The two NA leaders accepted each other's invitations to visit their respective countries and promised to arrange the visits as soon as possible.