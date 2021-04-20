Timo Digital Bank platform appoints Nirukt Sapru to its Global Advisory Board

HCM City, April 15, 2021 – Timo Digital Bank platform today officially announced that Mr. Nirukt Sapru has been appointed to the Global Advisory Board of Timo with effect from 1 April, 2021.

Nirukt has more than 34 years in retail, commercial and investment banking. Nirukt brings deep emerging market experience across Asia, Middle East, Eastern Europe and Latin America coupled with having run businesses in the OECD markets of Australia, Europe and North America.

Most recently, he served as Standard Chartered Banks CEO for Vietnam and Cluster CEO for ASEAN and South Asia cluster markets. During his tenure, Standard Chartered Bank Vietnam became one of the leading international banking in Viet Nam and he is in particular credited for building a digital retail franchise.

Prior to joining Standard Chartered, Nirukt was Global Head of Emerging Markets and Leverage Finance for ABN AMRO Bank based in London.

His extensive knowledge and experience in Viet Nam and other financial markets will allow him to contribute significantly to the long-term domestic and international development of Timo.

Both Nirukt and the company strongly believe that any strategy must be based on customer-centricity. "Timo has an extraordinary cloud based native digital platform which allows it to provide a truly world class digital solution for its customers. With its obsession on customer outcomes, I am excited to join Henry and the team at Timo to help serve our customers to give them a truly world class customised experience," according to him.

With this appointment, Timo gains an exciting opportunity to understand international financial development trends and customise them to the digital banking ecosystem in Viet Nam. Mr. Sapru will therefore play a key advising, supporting and empowering role for Timo's senior management, complementing and validating strategic matters.

Setting up a Global Advisory Board is crucial to assist Timo in realising its aspirations of becoming the preferred "financial partner" for customers and provide the best financial experience anytime, anywhere. To further advance this mission, Timo has concurrently made a series of additional senior management appointments tasked with developing further innovative solutions. The company hopes to positively contribute to the overall development of the banking and financial sector in Viet Nam and improving the lives of the Vietnamese people through innovative and customised digital solutions.

These efforts are also starting to attract global attention. Recently, Timo was awarded "Best Digital Bank in Vietnam 2021" by the prestigious International Business Magazine, the third consecutive year that Timo has received the award "Best Digital Bank in Vietnam".

Mr. Nguyen Bao Hoang, CEO of Timo, said that he sees the line between digital and traditional banks continuously blurring in the future. Timo therefore aspired to simply become a leading bank in Viet Nam over the next decade.

Meanwhile, in addition to strengthening its position domestically Timo is also assessing international strategic opportunities. Specifically, the company is open to international partners and investors who can provide strategic value to the financial ecosystem and reach customers in both financial and non-financial segments to increase Timo's overall competitiveness in this period of abundant opportunity but also significant challenge.