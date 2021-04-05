The taste of Thailand at Windsor Plaza

Just in time for Songkran, Windsor Plaza Hotel in HCM City will present the best of Thai street food at its buffet restaurant Café Central An Dong from April 9 to May 2.
Celebrating Thai culture and cuisine, the feast presents culinary favourites found at the bustling night markets of Bangkok, from fresh salads to succulent chicken satay to a collection of aromatic curries.
Along with the usual buffet favourites, the restaurant will feature a collection of classic delicacies from the Land of Smiles, including curry chicken puffs, coconut egg yolk puffs, tod mun pla (deep-fried fish cake), ruam miyanth ping yang (Thai barbecued skewers), pad Thai noodles, tom yum goong soup, massaman curry with beef, and pad krapow mu (stir-fried pork with chili and holy basil).
All of these sumptuous dishes and more will be overseen by Thai chef Suriyan Boon-Oi, also executive sous chef at Windsor Plaza Hotel. Chef Suriyan said the flavours of Thai cuisine are rightly revered around the world. "Thai food is really inseparable from Thai culture, and that is what we are aiming to bring to our guests, and we are sure they will be fully delighted."
The special buffet dinner is priced at just VND798,000++ per person including freeflow German beer and soft drinks on weekdays. The weekend dinner buffet on Saturday and Sunday is VND898,000++ with freeflow sparkling wine, German beer and soft drinks.
The weekend lunch buffet on Saturday and Sunday is VND668,000++ including freeflow sparkling wine, German beer and soft drinks.
Diners can save up to 50 per cent per adult ticket when booking in advance from April 5 to 10 at http://flashsale.cafecentral.vn.for dining during April.
Windsor Plaza Hotel is located at 18 An Duong Vuong Street in HCM City's District 5. For bookings, call (028) 3833 6688 or visit facebook.com/cafecentralandong —VNS
