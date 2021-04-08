Telehealth center inaugurated in Ho Chi Minh City

Deputy Minister of Health Nguyen Truong Son said since the project started in June last year, there are 1,500 establishments nationwide connecting central hospitals with provincial hospitals and communal health stations.

The project has proven its effectiveness, helping to remarkably reduce overloading at central-level hospitals and improving the quality of hospitals at the grassroots levels.

Notably, during the two waves of COVID-19 infections in Da Nang city and Hai Duong province, the online consultation helped health experts effectively support the treatment of COVID-19 patients.

The Thong Nhat Hospital is one of 34 nucleus hospitals selected to give professional assistance to hospitals at the grassroots levels. In recent years, experts and doctors of the hospital have successfully implemented many modern medical techniques.

The Telehealth center applies modern image transmission technology – one of the optimal solutions to not only store and secure personal information of patients, but also enable doctors to consult and propose treatment solutions right on the system.

As many 22 lower-level hospitals have registered to connect to the centre.

Right in the inauguration ceremony, doctors of the Thong Nhat Hospital provided consultations on a number of complicated cases that are treated at Long Khanh Regional General Hospital, general hospitals of Vinh Long and Phu Yen provinces, and Nguyen Dinh Chieu General Hospital of Ben Tre province.

