Tat Thanh Cang, Le Van Phuoc expelled from Party

Tat Thanh Cang and Le Van Phuoc (R to L) – PHOTO: VNA

HCMC – The Party Central Committee’s (PCC) Secretariat on April 7 expelled Tat Thanh Cang, ex-member of PCC and former standing deputy secretary of the HCMC Party Committee, and Le Huu Phuoc, ex-member of the Phu Yen Party Committee and former chief judge of the provincial People's Court, from the Party.

After considering the PCC Inspection Commission's proposals on the expulsion, the PCC's Secretariat found that while performing his duties, Cang had violated the regulations of the Party and the State, causing huge losses and wastefulness for the State budget, and had been prosecuted and detained for allegedly violating regulations on the management and use of State assets by the HCMC Police Department, the local media reported.

Meanwhile, Phuoc infringed Party regulations as well as the principle of financial management, causing serious consequences. Phuoc had earlier been sentenced to 12.5 years in prison for embezzlement by the Danang People's Court.

Cang's and Phuoc's violations are serious and have sparked public concern and damaged the prestige of the Party.

