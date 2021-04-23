Sun World Fansipan Legend celebrates the 5th anniversary of the cable car to the top of Fansipan

Nguyen Xuan Chien (left) Director of Sun World Fansipan Legend received a certificate of merit from Chairman of Lao Cai Province People’s Committee.

On the morning of April 21st, Sun Group held the 5th anniversary of the inauguration of the Fansipan cabl e car and Sun World Fansipan Legend at the “the world’s leading symbol hotel” Hotel De La Coupole – MGallery

In 2014, Sun Group first set foot in Sa Pa, Lao Cai with the Fansipan cable car project, which was the first item in Sun World Fansipan Legend tourist area, marking the journey to change the face of a location with great potentiality but yet to be properly exploited.

On February 2nd, 2016, after more than 800 days of construction, the Fansipan cable car was officially inaugurated, giving people of all ages the opportunity to conquer the highest mountain in Indochina while building a foundation to develop a tourist area offering attractive experiences in Sa Pa. This significantly contributed to the development of the province’s key economic sector, helping Lao Cai step by step become an important national and international tourist centre.

The cable car is compared to a “Vietnamese intellectual miracle” because of the difficulty in construction, when thousands of tons of monolithic stones and building materials and thousands of cubic metres of wood were transported manually in severe weather conditions at the altitude of 2,000 – 3,000 m. The Doppelmayr Garaventa experts also had to admit that the Fansipan cable car was the most difficult project they have ever participated in.

After the cable car opened, many new products and works were added by Sun Group, creating a Sun World Fansipan Legend tourist area with a variety of experiences and many interests. It is a magnificent spiritual complex on the top of Fansipan, the highest flagpole in the Indochina, the largest rose valley in Vietnam at the cable car station and the longest mountain train in Vietnam. A tourism, resort and entertainment ecosystem has been continuing to be developed by Sun Group in Sa Pa with the world-class 5-star hotel Hotel de la Coupole – MGallery, honoured by the World Travel Awards as “Asia’s Leading Design Hotel 2020”.

Dance on the clouds

Regularly organising art shows such as “Dance on the clouds”, the race “Hoofbeat on the clouds” or festivals which are full of the Northwest culture, Sun World Fansipan Legend also makes this destination become a Vietnamese pride on the world tourist map, with the prestigious awards such as “World’s leading cultural tourist attraction 2020”, “World’s leading natural landscape tourist attraction 2020” honoured by World Travel Awards.

Also, Sun World Fansipan Legend is one of the pioneers, leading Sa Pa tourism towards humanistic and sustainable development, preserving and spreading local cultural values, constantly creating livelihoods for local people and providing heartfelt services in a professional manner.

In 2020, although the tourism industry was heavily affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, with the strong participation of the government and the tourism business community in Sa Pa, two large-scale stimuluses were initiated by Sun World Fansipan Legend and Sa Pa Tourism Association in May 2020 and October 2020, bringing a positive effect and achieving breakthrough results with the number of visitors coming to Sa Pa increasing by 163%.

Affirming the role of Sun World Fansipan Legend with Lao Cai tourism, Trinh Xuan Truong, Chairman of Lao Cai Province People’s Committee, said: "Lao Cai is increasingly asserting its leading position in the Northern Midland and Mountainous region, with the spotlight on economic, social, defence and tourism development.

“The appearance of Sun World Fansipan Legend and Sun Group not only contributed to the amazing growth of the local tourism industry but also became a premise for the journey to change the face of Sa Pa tourism. Despite difficulties, Sun Group is always present. Wherever Sun Group is present, there will be success."

Also at the ceremony, on behalf of the Lao Cai Province government, Truong, awarded the Provincial Certificate of Merit to Fansipan Sa Pa Cable Car Service Co., Ltd., acknowledging the outstanding contributions of this business to the development of Lao Cai and Sa Pa tourism from over the past five years.

The Great Amitabha Buddha statue

In addition, the Great Amitabha Buddha statue of the spiritual complex on the top of Fansipan was also awarded the certificate “The bronze Amitabha Buddha statue located at the highest elevation in Vietnam" and " The bronze Amitabha Buddha statue located at the highest elevation in Asia" by Asia Book Records.

Speaking at the 5th Anniversary of Sun World Fansipan Legend, Tran Minh Son, member of the Founding Council of Sun Group, said: "For the past five years, with the aspiration of the country, for the development of tourism and with the desire to change Sa Pa, Sun Group has worked together with the government and the business community to constantly build the unique works and products, increasing the attraction to the destination, contributing to Sa Pa tourism in particular and Lao Cai in general to develop commensurately with their inherent potentiality. It is due to the determination, unanimity and cooperation of the entire political system, the power of solidarity to create a Sa Pa wearing the “new clothes” of the international class as today.”

With Sun Group and Sun World Fansipan Legend, the past five years have been a momentum step of a determined journey towards the goal of making Sa Pa and Lao Cai tourism in particular and Vietnam tourism in general develop more brilliantly, become richer, more civilized, affirming its position commensurate with its inherent potentiality on the world's tourism map.

Sun World Fansipan Legend tourist area in the snow