Stock market size on HOSE reaches nearly 71 per cent of GDP

A statue of a bull and bear outside the HCM City Stock Exchange. In March, more than 14.78 billion shares were traded on HoSE at a value of over VNĐ355.56 trillion. — Photo hsx.vn

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam's stock market capitalisation on Hồ Chí Minh Stock Exchange (HOSE) as of March 31 skyrocketed 93.56 per cent year-on-year to more than VNĐ4.46 quadrillion (US$193.72 billion), HOSE said.

The value was equivalent to some 70.95 per cent of the country's gross domestic product (GDP).

As many as 553 codes were traded on the southern bourse by the end of the first quarter, including 397 stocks, three close-end fund certificates, seven exchange-traded funds (ETF), 114 covered warrants (CW), and 32 bonds.

In March, more than 14.78 billion shares were traded on the bourse at a value of over VNĐ355.56 trillion. The market liquidity improved against the previous month, with an average 642.6 million shares worth VNĐ15.45 trillion sold in each transaction, up 15.9 per cent and 11.33 per cent, respectively.

Foreign players' transactions topped nearly VNĐ69 trillion, accounting for 9.7 per cent of the market's total transactions. They net sold more than VNĐ12.25 trillion worth of stocks in the month.

The benchmark VN-Index gained 1.97 per cent to end the session on March 31 at 1,191.44 points, up 79.83 per cent from the same time in 2020. Meanwhile, VNAllshare topped 1,158.99 points, increasing 95.94 per cent year-on-year.

The large-cap tracker VN30-Index picked up 1.93 per cent to stay at 1,196.24 points, or 95.86 per cent higher than the figure recorded at the same time last year. VNS