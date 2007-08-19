I love seafood very much. I think there are many people out there loving seafood the same as me. Our menu today is my favorite seafood dish at all time. Every member in my family loves this menu especially my grandmother. However, we don’t cook this menu so often at home because crab is quite expensive back home.

Stir Fried Crab with Curry Powder is one of the most popular Thai food. You can find this menu in every restaurant in Thailand. It is so easy to cook. Usually, we cook this menu with whole crab chopped in pieces. However, somebody finds that it is difficult to eat crab with its hard shell. Alternatively, you can use crab meat or mixed seafood instead of whole crab.



The taste is still great, I guarantee. Okay, let’s get started now.

Ingredients

1 whole crab (5oo grams) , chopped for 3 or 4 pieces

6 tablespoon of cooking oil

5 cloves of garlic, finely chopped

1 egg

1 green onion (cut into short pieces/1 inch long each)

1 onion (cut into small pieces)

1 tablespoon oyster sauce

1 tablespoon light soy sauce

1 teaspoon sugar

1 tablespoon curry powder

Preparation

1. Beat an egg in a bowl

2. Put oyster sauce, light soy sauce, sugar, curry powder into the bowl that we already beat an egg. Stir or beat again until all ingredients getting along

3. Put cooking oil in a pan (medium heat)

4. Put garlic in a pan, stir fried for 2 minutes

5. Put crab in a pan, stir fried for 4 minutes or until it is cooked

6. Put sauce that we prepare in a bowl into a pan, then green onion and onion. Stir fried for another 2 minute.

Now you are done. Try it. You will love this menu like I do. If you don’t like to eat crab with the hard shell. You can use crab meat or mixed seafood as well. It is easier to eat and to cook. Well, I have to go now. Enjoy your meal.

See you next time.

