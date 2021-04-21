State President offers incense in commemoration of Hung Kings

Attending the ceremony, State President Nguyen Xuan Phuc, Party and State officials, and leaders of Phu Tho province offered incense and flowers in tribute to the Hung Kings, praying for the nation's peace and prosperity.

Chairman of the provincial People's Committee Bui Van Quang spoke highly of the great contributions of the Hung Kings, the legendary founders of Van Lang – the first State in Vietnam, while praising their resilience in protecting the nation.

Following the incense offering ceremony, State President Nguyen Xuan Phuc and the delegates laid a wreath of flowers and offered incense at the tomb of the 6th Hung King, and paid tribute to late President Ho Chi Minh and martyrs at a relief featuring the late leader's speech to soldiers from the Tien Phong Vanguard Division stationed at the relic site.

On the occasion of the death anniversary of the Hung Kings, many Vietnamese people from across the country and abroad have paid homage to the national founders at etemple complexes.

Vietnamese people pay homage to their ancestors. (Photo: NDO/Duy Linh)

This year, many activities being held on the occasion have been adjusted to suit the "new normal" situation, with COVID-19 prevention measures strictly in place. The worship of the Hung Kings popularises the UNESCO Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity among Vietnamese nationals and foreign friends.

Earlier this morning, President Phuc visited the Tu Xa new-style rural commune in Lam Thao district, where he visited several public works such as markets and stadia, and met with local residents.

The leader congratulated Tu Xa commune on its achievements in building new style rural areas in recent times, stressing a new style rural locality needs an advanced and quality education system, sound medical services, and good living conditions.

He asked the commune to speed up the application of science and technology, and develop its One Commune One Product (OCOP) products to better serve the market.