Spartronics starts construction of a new manufacturing facility in Bình Dương

BÌNH DƯƠNG — Spartronics LLC, a manufacturer of complex electronic and electromechanical devices, broke ground on a new facility in Bình Dương Province.
With solar rooftop, the 270,000 sq.m. facility will expand the company's capacity for state-of-the-art electronics manufacturing services in Việt Nam. Located in the Nam Tân Uyên Industrial Park of Bình Dương Province, the new facility is scheduled to open in March 2022.
President and CEO of Spartronics, Paul Fraipont, said that Việt Nam plays a key role in Spartronics's growth strategy.
"The new facility demonstrates our long-term commitment in Việt Nam, helping to maintain customers’ high expectations for product and service quality and contribute to driving growth along with the increase of customer in Việt Nam," he said.
In Việt Nam, Spartronics produces electronic complex and electromechanical products for commercial aerospace, medical devices, instrumentation and control applications for high-cost-of-failure industrial environments.
Spartronics Vietnam is invested by US based Sparton Group. The first Spartronics Vietnam factory was built in 2005 in Bình Dương Province. Spartronics Vietnam has received several awards, including the Asia's Best Workplaces, Asia Pacific Best Enterprise, Vietnam Top Entrepreneurs, Vietnam's Top 10 Best Branding, Asia Pacific Enterprise Award. — VNS
