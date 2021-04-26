Sketches depict Đà Nẵng’s past and present

Hùng Vương street, a painting by late Nguyễn Đức Hạnh, depicts a downtown area of Đà Nẵng days in April 1975 after liberation. Photo courtesy of Đà Nẵng Fine Arts Museum

ĐÀ NẴNG — The Đà Nẵng Fine Arts Museum will host an exhibition of 60 paintings by late artist Nguyễn Đức Hạnh and young students at 78 Lê Duẩn Street from April 27 to May 20.

The museum said the event, entitled Đà Nẵng city- Days After Reunification and Now, would celebrate the 46th anniversary of the Reunification Day and May Day holidays.

Cồn Market in Đà Nẵng, a painting by Hồ Kim Thanh, will go on display at an exhibition in the city on April 29. Photo courtesy of Đà Nẵng Fine Arts Museum

The exhibition will show off 35 sketches by late artist Nguyễn Đức Hạnh created from September 4, 1975, while 25 others were painted by young students from Đà Nẵng Technology and Science College of Đà Nẵng University.

The exhibition will feature old images of the city from more than 40 years ago and new creations of the young generation on the rapid urbanisation of Đà Nẵng.

View of Sơn Trà, a watercolour sketch by late artist Nguyễn Đức Hạnh. Photo courtesy of Đà Nẵng Fine Arts Museum

It will officially open at 5pm on April 27.

Last month, the museum displayed an exhibition of the 'Houei Collection' from Japanese art collector, Toyokichi Itoh, in celebration of the 46th anniversary of the city's Liberation Day.

Itoh, a representative of Sun Lease company from Japan, donated a collection of 238 paintings to Đà Nẵng City, and agreed to lease his own 49-painting collection for a free exhibition at the museum.

Đà Nẵng Port, a watercolour painting by Nguyễn Thanh Hiền, is one of 25 paintings by young students in Đà Nẵng that will be displayed on April 29. Photo courtesy of Đà Nẵng Fine Arts Museum

Itoh, who visited Việt Nam for the first time in 1986, has collected many paintings and artworks of Vietnamese painters, and his 238-painting donation included creations by Vietnamese artists such as Phạm Viết Hồng Lam, Đinh Lực, Duy Vũ, Trần Văn Cần, Tú Duyên and Dương Bích Liên. — VNS