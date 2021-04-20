Six Vietnamese students to compete at Int’l Mathematical Olympiad

They are Vuong Tung Duong from Vinh Phuc High School for Gifted Students (Northern Vinh Phuc province); Nguyen Kha Nhat Long from University of Science's High School for Gifted Students under Vietnam National University, Hanoi; Nguyen Thuan Hung from Tran Phu High School for Gifted Students (Northern Hai Phong city); Nguyen Nguyen from University of Science's High School for Gifted Students under Vietnam National University, HCM City; Vu Duc Vinh from Phan Boi Chau High School for Gifted Students (Central Nghe An province); and Phan Minh Duc from Hanoi – Amsterdam High School for Gifted Students.

These students have won prizes in the national examinations for excellent students. Notably, Phan Minh Duc will join the contest for the second time after bagging a silver medal at the IMO 2018.

Vietnam has participated in the IMO since 1974, becoming the first Asian country to join the competition.

The Vietnamese team ranked third at the IMO in 1999, 2007 and 2017.

In 2004, Vietnam claimed four gold and two silver medals, while in 2018, all of the six Vietnamese students won medals, including one gold, two silvers, and three bronzes.

