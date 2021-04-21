Shares rally on the rise of large-caps

A customer shops at Mobile World Group’s outlet in Hà Nôi. Shares of Mobile World Group (MWG) rose 3.7 per cent on Tuesday. Photo courtesy of MWG

HÀ NỘI – Shares extended gains on Tuesday thanks to the outperformance of some individual large-cap stocks.

The market benchmark VN-Index on the Hồ Chí Minh Stock Exchange (HoSE) closed the session at 1,268.28 points, up 0.61 per cent or 7.7 points.

The market breadth was negative as 187 stocks gained while 227 stocks decreased during the session. The market’s liquidity stayed high with over 843.6 million shares traded on the southern bourse, worth VNĐ23.1 trillion (US$1 billion).

"VN-Index remained in green for most of the session and is currently close to the threshold of 1,270," said BIDV Securities Co.

"On the market, investment cash flow decreased slightly. Meanwhile, foreign investors were net sellers on both HoSE and HNX.

"Besides, market breadth turned to equilibrium with increased liquidity compared to the previous session.

"According to current assessments, the VN-Index is likely to consolidate in the 1,260-1,280 zone in the next sessions," it said.

Foreign investors net sold VNĐ553.02 billion on HOSE, including Vinhomes (VHM) (VNĐ340.4 billion), Vinamilk (VNM) (VNĐ129.4 billion) and Vietinbank (CTG) (VNĐ117.7 billion). They were net sellers on the HNX with a value of VNĐ5.49 billion.

The VN30-Index gained 0.49 per cent, or 6.46 points, to finish Tuesday’s trade at 1,312.68 points. Fourteen of the 30 biggest stocks in the VN30 basket increased while 15 declined.

Among the gainers were Phát Đạt Real Estate (PDR), Vietcombank (VCB), Vinhomes (VHM), Mobile World Group (MWG), Vinamilk (VNM) and Khang Điền House (KDH), gaining over 3 per cent.

The banking group also rose strongly with Vietcombank (VCB), Vibank (VIB) and Saigon-Hanoi Bank (SHB) gaining over 2 per cent.

On the Hà Nội Stock Exchange, the HNX-Index gained by 0.25 per cent to close Tuesday at 296.48 points.

Nearly 160.4 million shares were traded on the northern exchange, worth VNĐ3 trillion. — VNS