Seventh Japan-Vietnam Festival opens in HCM City

Addressing the opening ceremony, Vice Chairman of the municipal People's Committee Vo Van Hoan said he believes that the event will bolster understanding between the countries, and create more cooperation chances in education, trade, investment and tourism.
Japan is the third largest trade partner of HCM City and the fifth leading investor of the city. The southern hub has formed ties with seven Japanese localities.
Takebe Tsutomu, head of the organising board on the Japanese side said the holding of the JVF after a suspension of more than one year demonstrated efforts by both countries in promoting the bilateral relations. The 7th JVF is a major cooperative project of the countries’ tourism sector.
The two-day event features more than 100 booths of 75 units. Art programmes and sporting events will be staged by artists from both countries.
