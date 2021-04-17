Senior Lieutenant General Tran Quang Phuong visits Factory Z121

Over the past time, Factory Z121 has actively ensured resources for production and invested in new equipment, mechanized, and automated its production chains to raise productivity and the quality of its products.

In addition, the factory produced defense products for training, combat readiness, and search and rescue missions of military units, contributing to the building of a gradually modernized army.

The unit also manufactured dual-purpose products and other items for export.

Speaking at the working session, General Phuong praised the efforts of the factory's workers in carrying out missions, especially in production and trade activities and asked the unit to pay special attention to ensuring a safe working environment and raising workers' skills.

