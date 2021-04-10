Senegalese defender joins Saigon FC after leaving HCMC FC

“We have signed Diakité for the second leg of the season. We will also decide which foreign player could be replaced by him,” Saigon coach Phung Thanh Phuong said, as cited by local media.
Diakité was a key player in HCMC's defensive line in the 2020 season. But when Brazilian Mano Polking became the club's head manager this season, Diakité was not named in the squad for the first leg of the 2021 season, making way for the recently signed Brazilian striker Junior Barros .
Although HCMC did not register Diakité for the 2021 season, they still kept him at the club and let him train with the youth team until the eighth round of V. League, when the 28-year-old decided to leave.
Diakité had previously said goodbye to Vietnam in a post on Facebook, but he eventually continued his journey here by signing with Saigon.
With five losses in a row, Saigon are at the bottom of V. League 2021 with only six points after eight games. Therefore, finding a new quality foreign player is considered a top priority to improve the club's results.
Saigon's current foreign players have not been in good form since the start of this season. The 40-year-old Japanese midfielder Daisuke Matsui could not play all matches due to his age, as with 35-year-old Japanese striker Hiroyuki Takasaki. Brazilian center-back Thiago Santos did not help improve Saigon's defense as the club conceded 10 goals after eight games.
Diakité will start playing for Saigon in the second leg of the season, starting from round 11 on April 27-28.
- Saigon FC to send players to compete in Japan
- ISL 2020-21: Bengaluru FC vs Chennaiyin FC: Preview, Team News, Timings, Live Streaming Info
- ISL 2020-21: Kerala Blasters vs Mumbai City FC: Preview, Team News, Timings, Live Streaming Info
- ISL 2020-21: NorthEast United FC vs FC Goa: Preview, Team News, Timings, Live Streaming Info
- ISL 2020-21: ATK Mohun Bagan vs Kerala Blasters FC: Mariners boss their way back to win against Kerala
- ISL 2020-21: Odisha FC fire head coach Stuart Baxter after he makes weird rape analogy
- ISL 2020-21: Kerala Blasters FC vs Mumbai City FC: MCFC claw back to down KBFC
- Sarthak Golui, Sourav Das leave Mumbai City; join SC East Bengal
- Why Arsenal must sign this 35 million pounds rated defender
- ISL 2020-21: Odisha FC vs Jamshedpur FC: Preview, Team News, Timings, Live Streaming Info
- ISL 2020-21 feature: What ails Bengaluru FC?
- Shahrukh Khan may acquire stakes in Mohun Bagan as I-league giants plan to join ISL
Senegalese defender joins Saigon FC after leaving HCMC FC have 412 words, post on e.vnexpress.net at April 10, 2021. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.