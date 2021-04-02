Seminar discusses international integration and defense diplomacy

Speaking at the event, Lieutenant General Vu Chien Thang, Director of the Foreign Relations Department, underscored that studies on international integration and defense diplomacy are significant missions of the department.
Over the past years, the department has attached much importance to investing in research programs to promote its advisory role for the Central Military Commission (CMC) and the MND. Therefore, the CMC and the MND could deal with strategic issues related to defense relations with foreign partners in a timely manner.
During the meeting, delegates exchanged their views on approaches to further boosting research programs on international integration and defense diplomacy in the coming time.
Also, delegates added that the department should continue strictly embracing the Party's guidelines and the State's policies, as well as closely following the directions of the CMC and the MND to enhance the effectiveness of research programs on international integration and defense diplomacy in the current context.
Translated by Quynh Oanh
