SEA Games to be broadcast live on TV and social media sites

SEA Games
HÀ NỘI — All events at the Southeast Asian Games (SEA) will be broadcast live on television and social media sites, organisers revealed during a meeting in Hà Nội on Monday.
The Việt Nam Sports Administration announced their sponsorship consultant Việt Content and Trading Joint Stock Company who will take care of marketing and finding local and international sponsors for the 31st Games and 11th ParaGames which will be held later this year in the capital city and neighbouring provinces.
Vietcontent's Nguyễn Quốc Hưng said the company would represent the organisers to look for financial support which would help ensure the tournament's success.
Vietcontent has built plans for the marketing project in which apart from live broadcast on television as usual, for the first time in history supporters could enjoy their beloved games live on social media and networks such as the Over-the-top app (OTT) and Facebook.
Vietcontent promises to bring interesting content about the two sporting events to the community while creating activities to connect sponsors and fans.
"The SEA Games will be the only sporting event of the year in the region with more than 700 million people watching worldwide,” said Hưng, adding that it would be an ideal opportunity for sponsors to reach customers and popularise their products.
“Statistics show that the number of people watching SEA Games is increasing all the time. E-sport, for example, lured more than 100 million fans. Not only regional channels but also international ones such as ESPN and Star Sports are also really interested in this Games."
The SEA Games will be held from November 21 to December 2 with 40 sports while the ParaGames is on December 17-23 with 11 different sports. It will be the second time that Việt Nam has hosted these biennial Games. VNS
