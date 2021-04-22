Saigon Players presents Walking on Sunshine: The Musical

HCM CITY Saigon Players, an English-language theatre group, will present a new production Walking on Sunshine: The Musical at the HCM City Dance School on May 14 and 15.
The play is based on the 2014 British romantic jukebox musical comedy-drama film Walking on Sunshine directed by Max Giwa and Dania Pasquini, featuring covers of popular hit songs from the 1980s.
It is set in a beautiful coastal village in Italy where Maddie prepares for her wedding. However, she is not aware that her fiancé and sister were once deeply in love.
The three performances will be held at 7pm on May 14, and 2pm and 7pm on May 15. The venue is at 155 Nam Kỳ Khởi Nghĩa Street in District 3.
General tickets will cost VNĐ300,000 and student tickets VNĐ100,000. Ticket reservations are available at cutt.ly/jlGtJP3 . VNS
